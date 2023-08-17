Menu
SkyCity's provisions should be closer to $150m – Forbar

There's a regulatory glare in Australia, and it will cost. (Image: NZME)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 17 Aug 2023
SkyCity Entertainment’s A$45 million (NZ$49m) provision for likely penalties levied by the Australian financial crimes unit Austrac on its Adelaide casino, is a ‘best case’ scenario, Forsyth Barr says.The investment house’s own forecasts suggest the total provision should be closer to $150m, including both Austrac and the looming prospect of penalties imposed by the South Australian government following its review into the Adelaide property’s suitability as a licence holder.  On Monday, SkyCity announced it wo...
Live stream: join us for leadership forum
Panel unpacks the opportunities and challenges of tech

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 7:00am
Business of Tech podcast: Startup sparks fusion frenzy, and inside Electrify 2023

Peter goes backstage at NZ's nuclear fusion startup. Ben attends Electrify 2023.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Fletcher's challenge in $800m investment plan

The construction firm wants to boost annual earnings by 15%.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
The construction firm wants to boost annual earnings by 15%.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZX 50 dips as Fletcher Building shares slump
The S&P/NZX Index closed at 11,763.11 points, down 57.63 points or 0.49%.

Graham Skellern 16 Aug 2023
Fletcher shares hit two-month low as investors lament slimmer dividend
The shares are still up 12.4% so far this year.

Paul McBeth 16 Aug 2023
Beam me up, Scotty: Rakon plans to focus on the space market
Rakon’s chief executive would love to do more business with Rocket Lab.

Ella Somers 16 Aug 2023