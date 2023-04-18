‘Slow but steady’ recovery in passenger volumes – AIA

International passenger volumes were at 81% of the pre-covid equivalent in March. (Image: Getty)

The thirst for travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels as Auckland International Airport's (AIA) March passenger volumes climbed to 81% of pre-covid levels.In a "preview" of its March passenger volumes, AIA said 686,178 international travellers - excluding transits - passed through its gates in the month.The airport told the NZX that the figures showed a “slow but steady” recovery in passenger volumes, thanks to travel restrictions easing and passengers becoming more comfortable with air travel. AIA expects int...