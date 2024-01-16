Menu
Smelter deal by April or closure risk 'ratchets up': ForBarr

A deal on the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter electricity price needs to happen soon (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 16 Jan 2024
Analysts at Forsyth Barr are giving until the end of April for new electricity contracts to be signed for the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter.Any later, and “then the risk of closure starts to ratchet up by the week”, say Andrew Harvey-Green and Baxter Robb in the broking firm’s regular “Power Points” analysis for clients.However, “we are not greatly concerned by the time it has taken so far”, they said, while acknowledging their own prediction that a deal would be signed during 2023 between New Zealand A...
Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO
Economy

Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO

Increasing migration has also eased labour shortages. 

Pattrick Smellie 11:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, January 16, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
World

What’s in those big suitcases? $125 million in cash

Smugglers in business class for extra luggage allowances moved $1m-plus at a time.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
NZ sharemarket drifts down in holiday mode
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket drifts down in holiday mode

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,772.9, down 85.4 points or 0.72%.

Graham Skellern 15 Jan 2024
Defensive yield stocks provide best return: Forsyth Barr
Markets

Defensive yield stocks provide best return: Forsyth Barr

For the year defensive yield stocks had average gains of 4.6%, Forsyth Barr research says.

John Anthony 15 Jan 2024
NZ's struggling lamb prices could benefit from wet Aussie summer
Primary Sector

NZ's struggling lamb prices could benefit from wet Aussie summer

Key overseas markets, including China, have been flooded with cheap Australian product.

Riley Kennedy 15 Jan 2024
Telcos challenge Chorus plans to push fibre further
Markets

Telcos challenge Chorus plans to push fibre further

Telecommunications retailers question company's $201m investment plans.

Paul McBeth 15 Jan 2024