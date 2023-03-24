Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Spark shakes up senior leadership team

Spark shakes up senior leadership team
Spark chief executive Jolie Hodson. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 24 Mar 2023
Spark has announced changes to its senior leadership team following the creation of two new roles.The roles will replace the current customer director role with a customer director for enterprise and government, and a small to medium (SME) and consumer director. Spark's chief executive, Jolie Hodson, said as its significant investments in new technologies mature and enable new customer solutions, it made sense to unite deep technical expertise with its channels to market and service capability.The changesSpark’s current chief ope...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 24, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 24, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: High-profile lawyer faces disciplinary tribunal and mixed feelings on ETS review

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk’s newsroom hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 7:24am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: High-profile lawyer faces disciplinary tribunal and mixed feelings on ETS review
Finance

Tony Gapes' Mico Development owes $3.1m

Acium Construction built Mico's Alex Apartments development in Queenstown.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Tony Gapes' Mico Development owes $3.1m