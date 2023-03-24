Spark shakes up senior leadership team

Spark chief executive Jolie Hodson. (Image: Supplied)

Spark has announced changes to its senior leadership team following the creation of two new roles.The roles will replace the current customer director role with a customer director for enterprise and government, and a small to medium (SME) and consumer director. Spark's chief executive, Jolie Hodson, said as its significant investments in new technologies mature and enable new customer solutions, it made sense to unite deep technical expertise with its channels to market and service capability.The changesSpark’s current chief ope...