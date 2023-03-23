Menu
News in Brief

Firewalls having an effect, but malware still prevalent

(Image: Depositphotos)
Staff reporters
Thu, 23 Mar 2023
Six percent of all businesses had to contend with a direct attack on their information technology systems, which resulted in loss or damage, within the past two years.Statistics New Zealand said that's the lowest level in eight years, and well down from the peak of 15% in 2018.Business performance manager Ricky Ho said that factored in businesses which may have faced security attacks that either didn't result in losses or successfully prevented them. That's as businesses become more aware of security risks and put protection softwar...
Gluckman: Science reforms a 'missed opportunity'
Policy

Gluckman: Science reforms a 'missed opportunity'

Both major parties have put off funding science properly, says the NZ scientist.

Greg Hurrell 2:00pm
Infrastructure

Flood and cyclone insurance claims top $1 billion

Insurance claims and payments will continue to rise.

Pattrick Smellie 12:36pm
Cars

Charging ahead: $400m into EV network to cope with demand

NZ is lagging behind the rest of the world in EV charger delivery.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
