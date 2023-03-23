Firewalls having an effect, but malware still prevalent

(Image: Depositphotos)

Six percent of all businesses had to contend with a direct attack on their information technology systems, which resulted in loss or damage, within the past two years.Statistics New Zealand said that's the lowest level in eight years, and well down from the peak of 15% in 2018.Business performance manager Ricky Ho said that factored in businesses which may have faced security attacks that either didn't result in losses or successfully prevented them. That's as businesses become more aware of security risks and put protection softwar...