Spark’s cloudy picture

Spark's brains trust: Jolie Hodson and chair Justine Smyth. (Image: Spark)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Fri, 07 Apr 2023
Spark chief executive Jolie Hodson has very much stamped her mark on what was once the country’s biggest telecommunications company. I say once because you’d be hard-pressed to describe it as a telco anymore. In fact, the change had already started under her predecessor Simon Moutter to ditch the telco badge and adopt the more 21st Century friendly moniker of being a digital and mobile-focused service business. That meant the telco lines of old were no longer part of Spark’s future, and even now old-fashioned in...
Progress after Ardern
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Progress after Ardern

 Ardern leaves at a time when government capacity has never seemed more constrained.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Economy

Insolvencies track up in first quarter of the year, figures show

Insolvency figures are up on this time last year, but not up on 2019.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Property

A flicker of life in Auckland real estate

Buyers have started trickling back into the country's biggest residential market.

Brent Melville 5:00am
