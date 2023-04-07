Spark’s cloudy picture

Spark's brains trust: Jolie Hodson and chair Justine Smyth. (Image: Spark)

Spark chief executive Jolie Hodson has very much stamped her mark on what was once the country’s biggest telecommunications company. I say once because you’d be hard-pressed to describe it as a telco anymore. In fact, the change had already started under her predecessor Simon Moutter to ditch the telco badge and adopt the more 21st Century friendly moniker of being a digital and mobile-focused service business. That meant the telco lines of old were no longer part of Spark’s future, and even now old-fashioned in...