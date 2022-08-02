See full details
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Speculative A2 Milk spike drags NZX50 higher
A2 Milk announces trading halt. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 02 Aug 2022
A2 Milk pushed the S&P/NZX 50 Index into positive territory in a late trading surge on speculation the milk marketing firm might get access to the US.Trading of A2's shares was halted on both sides of the Tasman after the stock lifted 8.6% to $5.42 on the NZX. After NZX trading closed, A2 noted speculation in the Australian Financial Review that it was nearing approval from the US Food and Drug Administration but said its application to sell infant formula in the US was still being reviewed. A2 Milk, like many other companies,...

