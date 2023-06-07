Menu
Strong profits now, but Air NZ sees headwinds rising

Greg Foran (middle) takes part in the CEO panel at the IATA AGM in Istanbul. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 07 Jun 2023
Air New Zealand is “adjusting the narrative” of its post-covid recovery, says chief executive Greg Foran, who believes the current period of strong profitability will give way to a period of intensifying cost pressures.The airline’s approach since the onset of covid had been in three phases: first, to survive covid, second, to revive, and third to thrive, said Foran in an interview with BusinessDesk at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual meeting in Istanbul.IATA issued new analysis at the meeting showing...
Pacific Edge slumps 89.9% on Novitas decision
The company will explore legal options. 

Rebecca Howard 10:19am
Property Exclusive

Where's Neil Barnes? Investors act

Part two in the series about a missing man suspected of fraud: Investors take action. 

Oliver Lewis and Victoria Young 10:00am
Infrastructure

City deals and National's infrastructure agency

National is promising city deals and a dedicated national infrastructure agency.

Oliver Lewis 9:49am
Spark names satellite-to-mobile network provider
Spark has announced a partnership with Lynk Global for a satellite-to-mobile network, the same company offering the service to competitor 2degrees.Satellite-to-mobile technology enables standard mobile phones to get a network connection via a satellite when not within range of a...

Ben Moore 11:50am
Pacific Edge slumps 89.9% on Novitas decision
The company will explore legal options. 

Rebecca Howard 10:19am
Auckland airport appoints new chief digital officer to support infrastructure investment plans
The airport sees technology as playing a key role in infrastructure reinvestment plans.

Staff reporters 10:05am
Big news drive big moves on sharemarket
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,864.12 down 16.77 points or 0.14%

Graham Skellern 06 Jun 2023