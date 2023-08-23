Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Summerset set to expand

Summerset set to expand
Summerset Richmond Ranges opened in May 2021 near Nelson in the South Island. (Image: Summerset)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 23 Aug 2023
Retirement village operator Summerset Group is in expansion mode, buying two new sites in the South Island and investing more than $400 million in building 600 more units.Summerset will be developing new villages at Mosgiel, near Dunedin, and Rolleston, near Christchurch.Rolleston is predicted by Statistics NZ to have the highest population growth in the country over the next 30 years. The first units will be delivered in the 2026 financial year.Scott Scoullar, Summerset chief executive, said the company has the largest landbank of units i...
Ebos leads NZX50 higher for a second day
Markets Market close

Ebos leads NZX50 higher for a second day

The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed to a close of 11,571.93, up 86.67 points or 0.75%.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Retail

Countdown owner reveals 21% NZ profit plunge

Woolworth's NZ business is underperforming vs its Australian parent.

Pattrick Smellie 4:08pm
Countdown owner reveals 21% NZ profit plunge
Markets

‘We’ve always been an acquisitions company’: Ebos CEO

John Cullity says acquisitions are in Ebos’ DNA – and aren’t going to stop anytime soon.

Ella Somers 4:00pm
‘We’ve always been an acquisitions company’: Ebos CEO