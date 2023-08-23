Menu
NZME announces restructure with new digital and print proposal

NZME chief content officer – publishing Murray Kirkness announced the proposal at a staff meeting on Tuesday. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 23 Aug 2023
NZME is set to overhaul its newsroom operation, with a renewed focus on digital, and a number of senior roles are understood to be affected.The company – owner of the NZ Herald, Newstalk ZB and five regional daily news sites and newspapers – on Tuesday presented a proposal to affected staff which would see new senior editorial roles created and others disestablished as part of a major focus on a digital-first operation.NZME has a number of other editorial initiatives under development, meaning the newsroom proposal, if approved, wou...
Ebos leads NZX50 higher for a second day
The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed to a close of 11,571.93, up 86.67 points or 0.75%.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Countdown owner reveals 21% NZ profit plunge

Woolworth's NZ business is underperforming vs its Australian parent.

Pattrick Smellie 4:08pm
‘We’ve always been an acquisitions company’: Ebos CEO

John Cullity says acquisitions are in Ebos’ DNA – and aren’t going to stop anytime soon.

Ella Somers 4:00pm
