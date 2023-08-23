Menu
News in Brief

Andrew Clark to head NZ intelligence and cyber security agency

Air vice-marshal Andrew Clark. (Image: NZDF)
Staff reporters
Wed, 23 Aug 2023
Air vice-marshal Andrew Clark is being appointed to the position of director general of the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB), the intelligence and security agency that specialises in electronic communications, information assurance, information and cyber security.Clark is currently the chief of Air Force at the New Zealand Defence Force, a role he has held since 2018.  Before this, he held several high-level positions within the defence force, including deputy chief of Air Force, director of defence intelligence and directo...
Queenstown Airport flying high with record $15.5m dividend
Queenstown Airport flying high with record $15.5m dividend

The dividend equates to a fillip of $390 per Queenstown ratepayer, the airport says.

Brent Melville 1:35pm
Channel ups guidance on improving outlook

The company expects stronger than previously forecast earnings this year.

Ian Llewellyn 11:30am
Policy

Cabinet makes initial steps to regulate carbon markets

Financial Markets Authority to regulate carbon trading.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
