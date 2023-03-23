Menu
Synlait director of operations will leave

(Image: Synlait)
Staff reporters
Thu, 23 Mar 2023
Synlait's director of operations, Nigel Macdonald, will leave the South Island dairy company at the end of May.Macdonald joined the company in November 2021 after stints with Almarai dairy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Baladna Foods in Qatar.In an announcement to the New Zealand stock exchange, Synlait said Macdonald would focus on developing the 10-year asset plan until his departure.His resignation follows that of the director of people and culture, Boyd Williams, who resigned in December after six years at the company.Synlait Milk's l...
The Warehouse shares plunge 12% as net profit falls by 60%
Retail

The Warehouse shares plunge 12% as net profit falls by 60%

The retailer is cutting more than 300 jobs in a bid to cut costs.

Ella Somers 10:57am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 23, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Climate change

Fear of ETS failure spurs review

The review will consider the role of emissions pricing as part of the climate change response.

Ian Llewellyn 7:57am
