Synlait director of operations will leave

(Image: Synlait)

Synlait's director of operations, Nigel Macdonald, will leave the South Island dairy company at the end of May.Macdonald joined the company in November 2021 after stints with Almarai dairy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Baladna Foods in Qatar.In an announcement to the New Zealand stock exchange, Synlait said Macdonald would focus on developing the 10-year asset plan until his departure.His resignation follows that of the director of people and culture, Boyd Williams, who resigned in December after six years at the company.Synlait Milk's l...