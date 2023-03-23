Menu
News in Brief

BusinessDesk Today podcast: the hydrogen dream and Westland Milk's $1 billion milestone

Staff reporters
Thu, 23 Mar 2023
Listen to BusinessDesk's daily podcast where you will find a summary of the day's top stories. Today's episode is hosted by Rebecca Howard. Listen to the daily episodes by following by podcast on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
The Warehouse shares plunge 12% as net profit falls by 60%
Retail

The Warehouse shares plunge 12% as net profit falls by 60%

The retailer is cutting more than 300 jobs in a bid to cut costs.

Ella Somers 10:57am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 23, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Climate change

Fear of ETS failure spurs review

The review will consider the role of emissions pricing as part of the climate change response.

Ian Llewellyn 7:57am
