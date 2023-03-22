Millennium & Copthorne buys Brisbane Sofitel in joint venture for $191.7m

{{ registerForm.errors.get('form') }}

Password Minimum password length of 8 characters. Require at least one upper and lowercase, numeric, and special character. {{ registerForm.errors.get('password') }}

We had trouble validating your card. It's possible your card provider is preventing us from charging the card. Please contact your card provider or customer support.

Credit Card {{ cardForm.errors.get('card') }}

Cardholder's name

{{ registerForm.errors.get('plan') }} {{ __(plans[index].interval) | capitalize }} {{ plans[index].attributes.old_price | currency }} {{ plans[index].price | currency }}

You will be charged in 10 days unless you cancel beforehand.

We will remind you three times before charging you.

All subscriptions auto renew but are easy to cancel. I Accept The Terms Of Service {{ registerForm.errors.get('terms') }}

Tax: {{ taxAmount(selectedPlan) | currency }}



Total Price Including Tax: {{ priceWithTax(selectedPlan) | currency }} {{ selectedPlan.type == 'user' && spark.chargesUsersPerSeat ? '/ '+ spark.seatName : '' }} {{ selectedPlan.type == 'user' && spark.chargesUsersPerTeam ? '/ '+ __('teams.team') : '' }} / {{ __(selectedPlan.interval) | capitalize }}