Millennium & Copthorne buys Brisbane Sofitel in joint venture for $191.7m

(Image: Accor)
Staff reporters
Wed, 22 Mar 2023
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand has signed a joint conditional purchase agreement to acquire the 416-room Sofitel Brisbane Central hotel for A$177.7 million (NZ$191.7m) from alternative investment group Brookfield Asset Management.The agreement represents a 50:50 investment between the NZ stock exchange-listed Millennium & Copthorne (MCK) and its parent, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, both subsidiaries of Singapore-listed City Developments.MCK managing director Stuart Harrison said the acquisition was strategic and would e...
NZ market gains on back of KMD's 'impressive result'
NZ market gains on back of KMD's 'impressive result'

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a late surge and closed up 55.63 points or 0.48%.

Graham Skellern 6:27pm
'Insidious crime': SFO welcomes harsh sentence of corrupt council executive

SFO director Karen Chang said the sentences sent a clear message.

Staff reporters 4:20pm
Cheese gets walloped in overnight dairy auction

Dairy prices fell more than expected and there could be more downside for cheese prices. 

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
