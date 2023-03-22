Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Pāmu lowers profit forecast by $10m or more

Pāmu lowers profit forecast by $10m or more
Cyclone Gabrielle is one of the reasons for the revised forecast. (Image: Supplied/Pāmu)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 22 Mar 2023
Pāmu expects less revenue and higher costs thanks to a mixture of Cyclone Gabrielle and lower milk prices.The farming company released a statement revising down its expected full-year net operating profit from the originally forecast $55 million figure to one in the range of $34m to $44m.Pāmu chief executive Mark Leslie said cyclone damage had played a part in the revision, with costs from the disaster now estimated at $6.5m over two years and $2.5m in the current financial year, a figure which included both capital and operating expenses.Lives...
'Insidious crime': SFO welcomes harsh sentence of corrupt council executive
Infrastructure

'Insidious crime': SFO welcomes harsh sentence of corrupt council executive

SFO director Karen Chang said the sentences sent a clear message.

Staff reporters 4:20pm
Primary Sector

Cheese gets walloped in overnight dairy auction

Dairy prices fell more than expected and there could be more downside for cheese prices. 

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
Cheese gets walloped in overnight dairy auction
Policy

Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet

The report could see greyhound racing shut down in New Zealand.

Riley Kennedy 12:45pm
Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet