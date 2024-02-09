Menu
Synlait director quits after less than one year

Synlait has four Bright Dairy board appointments. (Image: NZME)
John Anthony
Fri, 09 Feb 2024
Liu Ruibing has quit as a director of Synlait after less than a year in the role at the dairy processor.A Synlait statement to the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) on Friday morning said Ruibing had quit as the chief financial officer of Chinese multinational Bright Dairy, which triggered his resignation at Synlait.Bright Dairy invested in Synlait in 2010, holds a 39% shareholding, and has four board seats at Synlait.Ruibing's resignation is effective immediately.Ruibing was appointed as a Bright Dairy director of Synlait in June.He resigne...
