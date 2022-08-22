See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes

Task completes reverse takeover of Plexure; shifts primary listing to ASX

Dan Brunskill
Mon, 22 Aug 2022

Plexure will shift its primary listing to the Australian stock exchange and be renamed Task Group Holdings, completing a reverse takeover that began last August. Plexure acquired the Australia-based business Task for A$90 million (NZ$100m) of new shares and A$30m in cash in August last year.While technically an acquisition, Task executives took over management of the group and one analyst described it as a ‘reverse takeover’.Now, the company is refreshing its board and renaming the business to reflect the new direction.It will...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Technology
Chorus flags fatter dividends in its fibre future
Ben Moore | Mon, 22 Aug 2022

Shareholders will pocket 35 cents per share with guidance for continued increases in the coming years.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Monday, Aug 22, 2022
The Quizmaster | Mon, 22 Aug 2022

Don't mind the brisk breeze, spring is around the corner. Sit back and enjoy our daily quiz.

Economy
Government buys back 100% of Kiwibank
Jenny Ruth | Mon, 22 Aug 2022

The move will ensure that Kiwibank remains 100% Kiwi-owned says finance minister 

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.