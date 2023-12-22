Menu
Tech and the NZX: 2023's lessons for 2024

A focus on efficiency in 2023 may have set public tech companies up for greater success as markets recover in 2024. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Fri, 22 Dec 2023
In many ways, 2023 was a banner year for technology – both globally, with the explosion in popularity of generative artificial intelligence, and locally, with the record-breaking contribution to the country’s economy.Although there were plenty of notable highs, it was also a year of challenges, particularly in the world of publicly listed companies, which have been operating in a market desperately trying to recover from the tech stock crash of 2022.BusinessDesk spoke to two investment specialists about what happened in the market i...
Synlait provided an update to the market on Friday morning.

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Friday, December 22, 2023

What 12-year-old sang on the 1970 hit I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus?

The Quizmaster 9:00am
Policy

Parliament over for year, MPs to return on Jan 30

Repeals and 90-day trials the last business in parliament this year.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
IkeGPS ups subs on $3.7 million US deal
Markets

IkeGPS ups subs on $3.7 million US deal

Company says contract will increase subscription revenue 'tenfold'.

Staff reporters 10:10am
Synlait provided an update to the market on Friday morning.

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
KMD rates downgrade as retail sector faces 'messy year'
Retail

KMD rates downgrade as retail sector faces 'messy year'

Investment house expects Kathmandu to hit bottom-of-the-cycle next year.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Tina from Turners took two hours to create
Markets

Tina from Turners took two hours to create

And two CEOS, two board members, two creatives, a brand strategist and marketing manager.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am