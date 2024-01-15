Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Telcos challenge Chorus plans to push fibre further

Telcos challenge Chorus plans to push fibre further
Chorus has big plans to go rural. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Mon, 15 Jan 2024
New Zealand’s three biggest telecommunications retailers are questioning whether Chorus’s $201 million investment plans to roll out fibre deeper into the provinces should fall under the regulatory regime that sets the network operator’s regulated revenue. The fibre company, spun out of Spark more than a decade ago to participate in the government’s ultrafast broadband plan, put forward a $1.35 billion capital spending programme for the four-year regulatory period starting in 2025. It includes plans to...
Kiwibank cuts mortgage and term deposit rates
Economy

Kiwibank cuts mortgage and term deposit rates

Is it a sign of things to come in 2024?

Riley Kennedy 11:11am
Retail

Shopping warranty service Boxer goes bust owing $36m

The liquidation could be finished up within six months.

Riley Kennedy 9:20am
Shopping warranty service Boxer goes bust owing $36m
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 15, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 15, 2023

More Markets

Defensive yield stocks provide best return: Forsyth Barr
Markets

Defensive yield stocks provide best return: Forsyth Barr

For the year defensive yield stocks had average gains of 4.6%, Forsyth Barr research says.

John Anthony 5:00am
NZ's struggling lamb prices could benefit from wet Aussie summer
Primary Sector

NZ's struggling lamb prices could benefit from wet Aussie summer

Key overseas markets, including China, have been flooded with cheap Australian product.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
The lure of deeper markets and higher valuations
Markets

Brian Robins: The lure of deeper markets and higher valuations

Unfortunately, NZ is used to local corporate talent turning to Australia to launch IPOs.

Brian Robins 13 Jan 2024
NZ sharemarket ends week in positive territory but volumes still light
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket ends week in positive territory but volumes still light

The trading week closes on a cruisy note. 

Rebecca Howard 12 Jan 2024