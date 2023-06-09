Menu
The Novitas decision is not all doom and gloom for Pacific Edge

(Image: Pacific Edge)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 09 Jun 2023
News Pacific Edge's Cxbladder tests will no longer be covered by US national health insurance provider Medicare is a “game-changing announcement” but “not all doom and gloom” says Forsyth Barr analysts.On Wednesday, the company confirmed a so-called “local coverage determination” from Novitas – the Medicare administrative contractor – that meant its suite of products does not meet the threshold required for coverage under the US Social Security Act. The stock fell nearly 90% on the news.&...
Congestion charging love-in among politicians
Infrastructure

Politicians love it. But will they ever implement it? 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Climate change

Aussie-NZ governments on the same climate change page – for a change

NZ and Australia's four finance and climate ministers join forces on climate change.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Primary Sector

Fonterra's milk price will put farmers under pressure

The forecast is at or below Rabobank’s estimation of average costs of production.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZX50 dips for third day in a row
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,715.74, down 43.4 points or 0.37%.

Graham Skellern 08 Jun 2023
Mondiale VGL weighing up IPO among options to fuel growth
Markets

Freight forwarder Mondiale VGL is weighing up an initial public offering among its options to fuel its next stage of growth, with the board expecting its advisers to report back in a few months. The company has hired Jarden and UBS as its global coordinators and Craigs Investment...

Staff reporters 08 Jun 2023
Brown proposes partial airport share sale
Finance

Mayor says council won't "squander" proceeds of airport share sales.

Staff reporters 08 Jun 2023
Airlines slam Auckland airport price hikes
Infrastructure

Domestic charges are going up by more than 50% to pay for a big infrastructure spend.

Jem Traylen 08 Jun 2023