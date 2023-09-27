Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

The rapid, rapid growth of WasteCo

The rapid, rapid growth of WasteCo
WasteCo is looking for a new CEO to support its rapid growth (Image: Supplied)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Wed, 27 Sep 2023
This story is part of BusinessDesk's Waste is Money series. Read more here.Rodney White surveys a pile of rubble at the Christchurch WasteCo Sort Centre he manages and rubs his hand. “That’s money,” he says, pointing at metal scraps. He turns to crumpled cardboard boxes: “Money”. He walks to a small rubbish bin, pulls out a large piece of copper and kisses it: “I love copper. We get good money out of that,” he says. The sorting centre charges construction and demolition businesses and...
Degrowth movement wants to stop humanity driving over a cliff
Environment

Degrowth movement wants to stop humanity driving over a cliff

Global accountancy firms have taken part in a New Zealand degrowth conference.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Sport

NZ Rugby's double IPO option revealed

All Blacks owner NZ Rugby extracted two IPO promises.

Paul McBeth and Trevor McKewen 5:00am
NZ Rugby's double IPO option revealed
KiwiSaver

NZ: eighth best place in the world to be old?

Natixis rates New Zealand as the eighth-best place to be old.

David Chaplin 5:00am
NZ: eighth best place in the world to be old?

More Markets

NZ market down as investors press pause
Markets

NZ market down as investors press pause

Eroad's retail offer hasn’t been taken up in huge numbers.

Staff reporters 26 Sep 2023
Air NZ to lease extra plane
Markets

Air NZ to lease extra plane

The lease will help cover early maintenance on its medium haul Airbus fleet.

Pattrick Smellie 26 Sep 2023
Analysts take a wait and see stance on Synlait
Markets

Analysts take a wait and see stance on Synlait

Analysts debate whether the worst is over.

Rebecca Howard 26 Sep 2023
‘Unlikely to surprise’ – Forbarr on upcoming Hallenstein Glasson result
Markets

‘Unlikely to surprise’ – Forbarr on upcoming Hallenstein Glasson result

Wealth investment firm Forsyth Barr says Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' result is unlikely to surprise.The retailer is releasing its full-year results on Friday and Forsyth Barr analysts Margaret Bei and Andy Bowley said they anticipated net profit after tax of $32 million, in...

Ella Somers 26 Sep 2023