The retail share trading boom is fading

Many New Zealanders took up managing their own investment portfolios during lockdowns in 2020 and 2021. (Photo: Jason Briscoe on Unsplash)

Retail investors are falling out of love with the share market as investment returns sour and living costs skyrocket. The pandemic brought with it a sudden surge in the popularity of share market trading. Markets were booming and New Zealanders stuck at home wanted to get in on the action. Many old timers described the phenomenon in 2020 as being similar to what the country experienced during the 1980s. Most readers will remember how that ended. The crash hasn’t been anything like as bloody this time around, but many amateu...