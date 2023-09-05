Menu
The winds of change? What the 2023 election spells for NZ’s market

The spotlight is on these two men. Only one will be a prime minister but both are called Christopher. Will the PM be Labour's Chris Hipkins (left) or National's Christopher Luxon? (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 05 Sep 2023
The New Zealand share market knows that, no matter whether the votes run red or blue, a politician with the first name of Christopher will be the next prime minister.Where there’s less certainty in the market is whether it will be a Labour-led or National-led government that runs the country for the next three years. If Labour wins a third term, it's promising a “laser focus” on bread-and-butter issues. This includes improving the skyrocketing cost of living, removing GST from fruit and vegetables and offering more su...
