Third Age Health profit halves

Staff reporters
Mon, 28 Nov 2022
Listed primary healthcare company Third Age Health's profit halved in the first six months ended September, even as revenue climbed.The group’s core aged-care business enrolled 3,400 new patients, a 6.7% increase from the prior half-year, which drove revenue growth up 16.7% to $2.8 million.Third Age Health’s general medical practices enrolled 3,425 patients, a 14.2% increase, and brought in $1.8m in revenue.Despite this headline growth, the group’s net profit dropped 51.8% to just $324,000.The company said the lower profit...
