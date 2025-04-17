Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Tourism Holdings and inflation updates drive NZX up

Tourism Holdings and inflation updates drive NZX up
The inflation rate increased to 2.5% in the 12 months to the March 2025. (Image: NZME)
Tom Raynel
Tom Raynel
Thu, 17 Apr 2025
The New Zealand sharemarket rose today as the reporting season ended, with the market now beholden to ongoing international impacts.The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.42% or 51.07 points, rising to 12,118.99, with 38 million shares changing hands to the value of $115.1m.The S&P/NZX20 index closed at 7,201.19, up 0.39%, while the S&P/NZX10 index closed at 1,831.27, up 0.27%.There were 78 gainers on the main board and 54 decliners.Tourism woesThe story of the day was with Tourism Holdings (THL), which in an update to the NZX said that i...
Trump, typhoons, taxes and tariffs
Opinion

Simon Robertson: Trump, typhoons, taxes and tariffs

When the typhoon is in force, make money.

Simon Robertson 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: New Breakers investor’s new buy, Infratil and more

OTM this week: Which NZX50 director is buying up with Sharesies?

Victoria Young 5:00am
On the Money: New Breakers investor’s new buy, Infratil and more
Travel

Oz man's top travel tips after 58-hour global trip

He was in hot pursuit of a Guinness World Record.

The Washington Post 5:00am
Oz man's top travel tips after 58-hour global trip

More Markets

Ebos buys Vital Petfoods assets from receiver
Markets

Ebos buys Vital Petfoods assets from receiver

Distressed assets have been snapped up by the pet food maker.

Denise McNabb 18 Apr 2025
Heartland Bank accountant fined over insider trading
Markets

Heartland Bank accountant fined over insider trading

A former Heartland Bank accountant has been sentenced to six months’ home detention and ordered to pay a fine after pleading guilty on three charges relating to insider trading.Kevin Young, a former treasury accountant with Heartland Bank, purchased Heartland Group Holdings Limit...

Staff reporters 17 Apr 2025
Potential Mainland buyers may soon tap regulators
Primary Sector

Potential Mainland buyers may soon tap regulators

Fonterra's divestment process is gaining traction.

Riley Kennedy 17 Apr 2025
Asian markets lift on US/Japan trade talks
Markets

Asian markets lift on US/Japan trade talks

Shares in Tokyo rose along with Hong Kong and others.

AFP 17 Apr 2025