Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Tourism Holdings leaves pandemic toll behind

Tourism Holdings leaves pandemic toll behind
(Image: Tourism Holdings)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 29 Aug 2023
Tourism Holdings appears to be back on the road to recovery as tourism settles into a new post-pandemic normal and its merger with Apollo Tourism and Leisure bolstered the company’s profit.The travel and tourism operator reported a statutory net profit (NPAT) of $49.9 million in the 12 months ended June, a change from several years of losses from the lingering impacts of the pandemic.Total revenue bounced up to $663.8m, a 92% or $318m increase from the 2022 financial year, with tourists having a more enthused appetite for travel and...
Heartland focused on securing Australian licence
Finance

Heartland focused on securing Australian licence

The firm is pulling back on unsecured lending but is otherwise open for business.

Paul McBeth 3:10pm
Finance

Bigger govt spending cuts needed: economists

The $4b in cuts so far is "small change", says Westpac's Nathan Penny.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:40pm
Bigger govt spending cuts needed: economists
Infrastructure

Vulcan keeps dividend at top end of range

Earnings were in line with the recent forecast. 

Staff reporters 11:03am
Vulcan keeps dividend at top end of range

More Markets

Heartland focused on securing Australian licence
Finance

Heartland focused on securing Australian licence

The firm is pulling back on unsecured lending but is otherwise open for business.

Paul McBeth 3:10pm
Vulcan keeps dividend at top end of range
Infrastructure

Vulcan keeps dividend at top end of range

Earnings were in line with the recent forecast. 

Staff reporters 11:03am
F&P Healthcare flags 14% revenue growth in first half
Markets

F&P Healthcare flags 14% revenue growth in first half

The company retained its annual revenue guidance.

Staff reporters 10:05am
Manawa chief David Prentice to leave next week
Markets

Manawa chief David Prentice to leave next week

The board agreed to the short notice. 

Staff reporters 9:10am