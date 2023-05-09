Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Tourism Holdings notes potential speedbump in earnings forecast

Tourism Holdings notes potential speedbump in earnings forecast
(Image: Depositphotos)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 09 May 2023
Tourism Holdings predicts it will still report a net profit of at least $48 million in the June year but sees a risk arising if vehicle sales take longer than expected. The biggest rental campervan operator in Australasia is hosting an investors' day on Tuesday to showcase its operations in Auckland and Hamilton. It also affirmed its earnings guidance as the travel and tourism sectors continue to bounce back from the pandemic slump, with one caveat – there’s a risk that delays to vehicle sales in the June quarter could...
Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast
Economy

Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast

The government has benefited from accelerating inflation and wage growth.

Staff reporters 11:03am
Primary Sector

Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'

A Boston Consultancy Group report released this morning will be reviewed by government officials.

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 10:00am
Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 09, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 09, 2023