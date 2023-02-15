TradeWindow extends share offer due to cyclone

Trade software company TradeWindow is seeking $20 million in new capital. (Image: TradeWindow)

TradeWindow has been granted a waiver to extend its share offer by one week due to the disruption from Cyclone Gabrielle.The offer will now close on Friday, Feb 24, with March 2 as the new date for the settlement and allotment of new shares.The trade software company is seeking $20 million in new capital as its cash stores dwindle. They are expected to run out completely in March.An announcement on New Zealand's Exchange (NZX) said that there was concern that investors impacted by the cyclone’s devastation may be unable to participate...