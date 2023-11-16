Menu
TradeWindow’s capital top-up, new investor

TradeWindow was burnt by a bigger fight over whether Craig Wright (pictured) is the inventor of BitCoin. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 16 Nov 2023
Global trade software firm TradeWindow has topped up with $500,000 of new capital to secure terms with its bankers for new lending arrangements.In an announcement to the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) on Thursday morning, the Auckland-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) business said it had raised the funds from “key existing investors” and a new entrant on the register, Phil Richards.Richards was described as “an experienced global SaaS entrepreneur whose last company SmartPayroll, achieved 30,000 small business cl...
