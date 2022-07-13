See full details
Trading conditions improve for KMD Brands

Staff reporters
Wed, 13 Jul 2022

KMD Brands' group chief executive and managing director Michael Daly. (Image: Supplied)
Improved trading conditions have seen an NZX-listed clothing retailer issue a positive financial outlook.KMD Brands, which recently rebranded from Kathmandu Holdings, provided a trading update to the market this morning, saying it expected its total sales for the year to July 31, 2022, to be in the range of $955 million to $965m. That was up from the $922.8m it reported in its full year financials to July 31 last year. The company, which reported a net loss of $5.5m in the first half of this financial year, expected its underlying ear...

