'True value': MHM Automation outlines US takeover bid to shareholders

MHM Automation manufactures engineered solutions for the primary and logistics sectors. (Image: MHM)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 09 Nov 2023
During its annual general meeting this week, MHM Automation chair Trevor Burt hit the nail on the head with an understated comment.“It’s fair to say that events have probably overtaken us with this meeting,” he told the 70-odd shareholders, gathered virtually and in-person in Christchurch.The AGM was scheduled to discuss MHM and its results for the 2023 financial year, a period that included the transformational acquisition of Wyma Solutions, a world-leading post-harvest fruit and vegetable equipment producer.As chief executiv...
Breaking the grocery duopoly – lessons from telco
Technology Free

Breaking the grocery duopoly – lessons from telco

In discussion with grocery and telco veteran Ernie Newman.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Finance

Interest in 'insolvent' Supie's assets not enough to stop liquidation vote

Resolutions at Thursday's meeting to tip the group over will almost certainly pass.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Interest in 'insolvent' Supie's assets not enough to stop liquidation vote
Technology

Ideally raises $2.15m to disrupt product research market

The startup was spun out of TRA’s venture lab, where its ‘cousin’ Tracksuit was born.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Ideally raises $2.15m to disrupt product research market

More Markets

NZ sharemarket slips as Sky TV rejects takeover bid
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket slips as Sky TV rejects takeover bid

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,151.3, down 72.56 points or 0.65%

Graham Skellern 08 Nov 2023
Chorus lays out $1.5b proposal for next regulatory period
Markets

Chorus lays out $1.5b proposal for next regulatory period

Investment includes $327m to reach new rural premises and improve resilience.

Ben Moore 08 Nov 2023
Sky board grilled on share price 'skydive'
Markets

Sky board grilled on share price 'skydive'

Prices are up, a partnership with Uber delivered, it has a new box. Will its shares rise?

Rebecca Stevenson 08 Nov 2023
Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’
Markets

Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’

The steel distributor is crossing its fingers that the economic environment brightens.

Ella Somers 08 Nov 2023