Trustpower set to rebrand to Mercury this winter

Staff reporters
Mon, 17 Apr 2023
Purple is out and yellow is in for customers across New Zealand as Trustpower will officially be brought under Mercury's branding this winter.A spokesperson for Mercury was unable to provide a more specific date but said it would provide that information to customers closer to the time.Mercury, a majority state-owned energy generator and retailer (gentailer), acquired Trustpower’s retail business in May 2022 for $441 million.Fiona Smith, Mercury’s general manager of customer operations, said the rebrand would mean a better exper...
Law & Regulation

Commerce Commission takes Bachcare back to court

Bachcare pleaded guilty to breaching fair trading laws in 2019.

Staff reporters 2:56pm
Economy chart

Food prices smash another 30-year record

Food prices increased by 12.1% in the 12 months to the end of March, the biggest annual increase since 1989.

Staff reporters 11:50am
Opinion

Bloomberg: Taking Crimea from Putin has become ‘Operation Unthinkable’: Max Hastings

It remains militarily unlikely that Vladimir Putin can be dispossessed of Crimea.

Bloomberg 11:15am
