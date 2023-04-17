Menu
Australia’s Avada to pay up to $13.7m for South Island traffic manager

Staff reporters
Mon, 17 Apr 2023
Australian stock exchange-listed Avada Group will pay up to $13.7 million in cash for the South Island’s biggest traffic management firm, Wilsons Traffic Management. The Australian traffic management provider will pay $9.6m upfront, and between $1.4m and $4.1m in retention payments 12 months after the deal is completed provided performance hurdles are met. Wilsons TM's shareholders, Sam Wilson and Gabby Krauze, also stand to receive earn-out payments in the second and third years if certain targets are hit. Christchurch...
Commerce Commission takes Bachcare back to court
Law & Regulation

Commerce Commission takes Bachcare back to court

Bachcare pleaded guilty to breaching fair trading laws in 2019.

Staff reporters 2:56pm
Economy chart

Food prices smash another 30-year record

Food prices increased by 12.1% in the 12 months to the end of March, the biggest annual increase since 1989.

Staff reporters 11:50am
Opinion

Bloomberg: Taking Crimea from Putin has become ‘Operation Unthinkable’: Max Hastings

It remains militarily unlikely that Vladimir Putin can be dispossessed of Crimea.

Bloomberg 11:15am
