Primary Sector

King Salmon chair John Ryder to depart in June

Staff reporters
Mon, 17 Apr 2023
New Zealand King Salmon chair John Ryder will step down from the board at the company’s annual meeting in June, ending 14 years as a director of the fish farmer. His exit will install new leadership of the company following Grant Rosewarne’s abrupt resignation as chief executive in November, drawing a line in the sand after a torrid few years when the firm had to contend with the covid-19 pandemic and increased fish mortality. General manager of sales Graeme Tregidga has been acting CEO since Rosewarne’s exit while t...
Commerce Commission takes Bachcare back to court
Law & Regulation

Bachcare pleaded guilty to breaching fair trading laws in 2019.

Staff reporters 2:56pm
Economy chart

Food prices smash another 30-year record

Food prices increased by 12.1% in the 12 months to the end of March, the biggest annual increase since 1989.

Staff reporters 11:50am
Opinion

Bloomberg: Taking Crimea from Putin has become ‘Operation Unthinkable’: Max Hastings

It remains militarily unlikely that Vladimir Putin can be dispossessed of Crimea.

Bloomberg 11:15am
