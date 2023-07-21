Menu
Two Oceania Natural defendants ordered to pay over $2m in penalties

The market watchdog accused the pair of breaching the Financial Markets Conduct Act in 2019. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Fri, 21 Jul 2023
Two Oceania Natural Limited (ONL) defendants have been handed the highest court penalties ever ordered for market manipulation.The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) announced on Friday that in a July 13 penalty hearing, the judge ordered $2.09 million in penalties to the first and second defendants in the ONL proceeding brought by the authority.Former ONL chief executive Wei Zhong was ordered to pay $1.3m, with his wife, Lei Ding – also the sales and marketing manager – ordered to pay $760,000.“These are the highest penalties...
The hydrofoil e-bike startup taking on the ocean
Startups

The hydrofoil e-bike startup taking on the ocean

Manta5 started out in a Waikato swimming pool. Now it's taking on Europe and beyond.

Ella Somers 11:00am
Finance

Ezibuy tipped into liquidation by creditors

It follows a recommendation to do so.

Riley Kennedy 9:40am
Ezibuy tipped into liquidation by creditors
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 21, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 21, 2023