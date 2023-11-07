Menu
Two years of flight disruptions ahead due to engine problem – Air NZ

Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Tue, 07 Nov 2023
Numerous Air New Zealand flights will be rescheduled, and the airline will temporarily stop flying direct to Seoul and Hobart from next year as it deals with an engine problem in 16 of its aircraft.Customers are being moved to different flights as the airline deals with the fallout of a problem with the new Pratt & Whitney engines, which affects some 700 planes around the globe.In its fleet of 106 aircraft, Air NZ has 16 A320/321NEO planes that are affected by the engine-maintenance issue. They fly to Australia, the Pacific Islands and dome...
NZ Green Investment Finance lends $10m for dairy farm refrigeration
Sustainable Finance

NZ Green Investment Finance lends $10m for dairy farm refrigeration

Purpose Capital has invested $3m in Cool Group alongside the NZGIF loan.

Greg Hurrell 3:05pm
Markets

Winton sees room for 15 luxury retirement developments

Its current Auckland project is modelled on Australian lifestyle precincts.

Rebecca Stevenson 12:25pm
World

The new headache for bosses: employees aren’t quitting

Last year, companies were struggling to keep staff, now not enough are leaving their jobs.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Jarden lifts Westpac's status despite pockets of mortgage stress
Finance Free

Jarden lifts Westpac's status despite pockets of mortgage stress

Planned investment in cost-cutting pleases analysts. 

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 1:35pm
NZME downgrades earnings expectations
Markets

NZME downgrades earnings expectations

The media group made the call citing volatility in the advertising market.

Staff reporters 9:30am
Westpac borrowers mostly managing shift to higher rates
Finance

Westpac borrowers mostly managing shift to higher rates

More money out is being matched by more money in. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am