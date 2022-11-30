Ubco promotes CFO Oliver Hutaff as third CEO in 18 months

Hutaff said there would be a “laser focus” on getting Ubco to profitability. (Photo: Supplied)

Ubco has promoted chief financial officer Oliver Hutaff to interim chief executive, replacing Katherine Sandford who will remain executive chair. Hutaff will be the electric motorbike company’s third CEO in the past 18 months, with founder Timothy Allan having resigned from the top job in August last year. In a statement to BusinessDesk, Ubco said the reshuffle was about “realigning the business for its next phase”. Sandford would continue in her role as executive chair and focus on initiatives in New Zealand,...