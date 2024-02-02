Menu
UDC Finance to buy Bank of Queensland's NZ assets worth $238m

UDC chief executive Don Atkinson says the assets align with its core business.
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 02 Feb 2024
The Bank of Queensland is selling its $238m New Zealand portfolio to non-bank lender UDC Finance.In a statement to the Australian stock exchange on Friday, the bank said the move was part of its plan to simplify and streamline its operating model, and reduce compliance by exiting “a small, non-core lending portfolio in an overseas jurisdiction”.Under the sale agreement the bank will sell its assets at 91% of the book value.Bank of Queensland business banking group executive Chris Screen said it was pleased to have secured a buyer in...
A glimpse of the rarely spotted Kiwi hawk
Pattrick Smellie: A glimpse of the rarely spotted Kiwi hawk

A meeting in Melbourne shows a huge shift in NZ's defence posture. 

Pattrick Smellie 3:10pm
Auckland light rail had positive benefit-cost ratio, investor interest

Auckland Light Rail says its project would have returned $2.40 for every $1 invested.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
Karen's Diner staff and customers owed thousands

Company has no funds to pay $93,000 owed to creditors, liquidator says.

John Anthony 12:18pm
Weak earnings ahead, but downswing ending
Weak earnings ahead, but downswing ending

Worst December results season ever expected, but green shoots emerging.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Kiwibank could be a billion-dollar (partially) listed baby
Kiwibank could be a billion-dollar (partially) listed baby

So much KiwiSaver cash, so little in NZ to invest in. What about Kiwibank?

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ sharemarket rises as honeymaker shares turn sour
NZ sharemarket rises as honeymaker shares turn sour

The S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 44.68 points or 0.38% to close at 11,916.78.

Graham Skellern 01 Feb 2024
SkyCity ups provision to $79m in Austrac proceedings
SkyCity ups provision to $79m in Austrac proceedings

Sky investors shrug off bad news.

Staff reporters 01 Feb 2024