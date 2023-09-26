Menu
‘Unlikely to surprise’ – Forbarr on upcoming Hallenstein Glasson result

The clothing retailer is expected to deliver a solid result. (Image: NZME)
Ella Somers
Tue, 26 Sep 2023
Wealth investment firm Forsyth Barr says Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' result is unlikely to surprise.The retailer is releasing its full-year results on Friday and Forsyth Barr analysts Margaret Bei and Andy Bowley said they anticipated net profit after tax of $32 million, in contrast to a guidance range of $31.8m to $32.3m. “The key focus will be on any outlook comments for HLG given the retail sector continues to face a challenging macroeconomic backdrop,” they wrote in an earnings preview.Hallenstein Glasson told the mar...
