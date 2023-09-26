Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

NZME hires ‘Thomas Cranmer’ blogger to run new NewstalkZB site

NZME hires ‘Thomas Cranmer’ blogger to run new NewstalkZB site
Lawyer and writer Philip Crump will become the editor of ZB Plus. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Tue, 26 Sep 2023
NZME has hired Philip Crump, the man behind the popular blog ‘Cranmer Writes’, to lead a new paywalled website for Newstalk ZB.Lawyer and writer Crump will become the editor of new digital subscription platform ZB Plus, an extension of the radio station’s existing website.The blogger, who previously wrote under the pseudonym Thomas Cranmer, is expected to give up his Substack platform to take on the new role. He has been tasked with building a team of journalists for the ZB venture. ZB Plus will also host opinion pieces f...
Air NZ to lease extra plane
Markets Free

Air NZ to lease extra plane

The lease will help cover early maintenance on its medium haul Airbus fleet.

Pattrick Smellie 5:22pm
Markets

NZX to issue 'meme stock' scenario alerts

'Trade with caution' warnings will be provided.

Victoria Young 4:00pm
NZX to issue 'meme stock' scenario alerts
Finance

Robertson, Willis in Beyond the Ballot business debate

Labour and National representatives targeted banks, productivity and population.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:33pm
Robertson, Willis in Beyond the Ballot business debate