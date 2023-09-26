Menu
Cooks Coffee to close 11 UK cafes

Cooks Cafe is closing down its Triple Two cafes. (Image: Triple Two)
Victoria Young
Tue, 26 Sep 2023
Esquires franchise holder Cooks Coffee said today it would close its Triple Two coffee franchise business, with 11 cafes being put into administration. It had announced the acquisition in 2020, with 13 cafes operating in several sites across the UK.The base purchase price was $7.5 million, paid by issuing Cooks Coffee shares to the vendors. Further payments were promised based on performance.  “Triple Two was growing rapidly before the Covid-19 pandemic and had shown continuing momentum in FY22. However, in recent times, this mo...
