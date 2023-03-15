Menu
Up to a third of jobs at Trade Window could be axed

Up to a third of jobs at Trade Window could be axed
CEO AJ Smith says demand for its services remains strong. (Image: Trade Window)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 15 Mar 2023
Listed software company Trade Window is slimming down its research and development team after falling well short on a recent funding round.The company announced to the New Zealand stock exchange on Wednesday that it has begun consulting on a proposal to cut between 25 and 35 roles, which would be up to a third of its headcount.The company said the proposed changes reflected a more conservative approach to its R&D investments in a challenging funding market for early-stage technology companies.Funding shortfallThis follows a Feb 27 announcem...
City Rail Link wants another $1.074b
Infrastructure

City Rail Link wants another $1.074b

Auckland council estimates the flooding and cyclone bill will cost as much as $1.2 billion.

Rebecca Howard 10:27am
Retail

Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result

Duke said in January the company was likely to give up about half its margin gained since the covid pandemic hit.

Jenny Ruth 10:05am
Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result
Retail

Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result

Duke said in January the company was likely to give up about half its margin gained since the covid pandemic hit.

Jenny Ruth 10:05am
Fletcher lacked reasonable grounds for forecasts
Infrastructure

Fletcher lacked reasonable grounds for forecasts

The class action relies on evidence in a judgment in a previous case.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Pushpay pushes out new offer deadline
Markets

Pushpay pushes out new offer deadline

The failed bidders have until Wednesday at 7pm to come up with a better offer.

Staff reporters 14 Mar 2023
New Talisman raises half its target at $1.7m
Markets

New Talisman raises half its target at $1.7m

The gold miner says it is enough to move forward with its strategy.

Staff reporters 14 Mar 2023