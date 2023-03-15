Up to a third of jobs at Trade Window could be axed

CEO AJ Smith says demand for its services remains strong. (Image: Trade Window)

Listed software company Trade Window is slimming down its research and development team after falling well short on a recent funding round.The company announced to the New Zealand stock exchange on Wednesday that it has begun consulting on a proposal to cut between 25 and 35 roles, which would be up to a third of its headcount.The company said the proposed changes reflected a more conservative approach to its R&D investments in a challenging funding market for early-stage technology companies.Funding shortfallThis follows a Feb 27 announcem...