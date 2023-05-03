Menu
US banking and NZ inflation worries causes sharemarket slump

(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 03 May 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket slumped more than 1% as banking concerns in the United States and inflation worries here again rippled to the surface.The S&P/NZX 50 Index continued to slide all day and closed at 11,907.99, down 129.82 points or 1.08% – the biggest single-day fall in five weeks. The index has now risen 3.8% so far this year.There were 112 decliners and 23 gainers over the whole market on volume of 29.76 million share transactions worth $107.57m.The major US indices fell sharply overnight as investors questioned the stabili...
TVNZ appoints Brent McAnulty as acting CEO
McAnulty has been the leader of TVNZ's legal and corporate affairs team.

Daniel Dunkley 2:05pm
Unemployment rate holds steady at 3.4%

The unemployment rate is slightly lower than the 3.5% forecast by the RBNZ.

Rebecca Howard and Andy Fyers 11:30am
Nelson property companies sue former directors

The case comes after the SFO announced charges against the former CEO.

Oliver Lewis 11:00am
Ready, set, grow: PGG Wrightson announces emission goals, re-confirms earnings guidance
The Canterbury-based agribusiness has big emission objectives to reach before 2030.

Staff reporters 9:35am
Synlait's 11.25% bond yield is a flashing red light
The yield is way above comparable bonds from the likes of Infratil and Fletcher.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ's sharemarket up while Australia's takes a dive
After trading flat for most of the day, the index closed up 34.84 points or 0.29%.

Graham Skellern 02 May 2023
Manawa plans central plateau North Island windfarm
Manawa has picked up a site previously identified by Meridian Energy.

Staff reporters 02 May 2023