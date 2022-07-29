See full details
Markets

US gains highlighted at Mainfreight AGM

Victoria Young
Fri, 29 Jul 2022

US gains highlighted at Mainfreight AGM
Mainfreight's AGM was held at Auckland's Eden Park. (Image: Supplied)
Victoria Young
Fri, 29 Jul 2022
Mainfreight’s group managing director Don Braid was keen to highlight success in the United States at the company’s AGM on Thursday.In the past 16 weeks from April 1, group revenue was up by 32.5% to $1.4 billion and profit up 82.9% to $178.83 million which Braid described sarcastically as “doing okay,” to laughing shareholders.Numbers were driven by an increase in US revenue by 41.4% to US$257.5m (NZ$410.6m) and a profit of US$37.2m.The US is the logistics firm’s biggest division regionally with revenue at $1.56b...

