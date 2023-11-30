Menu
US giant's $107m closed tender win should be probed

Gentrack boss Gary Miles says the NZ firm 'just wants a shot' at government contracts. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Thu, 30 Nov 2023
Gentrack chief executive Gary Miles says the government should investigate the “strange” closed tender for the $107 million Three Waters software project, which saw Koch Industries-owned Infor selected. A closed tender process saw US giant Infor win the cornerstone Three Waters software project worth $107 million out of a total of more than an estimated $530m needed for operational software systems for the 10 proposed new national water entities. The US cloud software company, which was used by Auckland's Wat...
