Vista’s annual operating profit was up 63%

Avatar: The Way of Water is now the third highest grossing movie of all time worldwide (Image: Getty)

Vista Group posted a $20.9 million annual net loss but its operating profit for calendar 2022 was up 63% as cinema attendance partly rebounded and as it continues to switch its software into a cloud-based subscription model.Vista’s bottom line loss compared to $9.9m loss the previous year while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to $10.6m versus $6.5m in 2021.Excluding expected credit loss provisions and foreign exchange movements, Ebitda was up 131%.Total revenue and annual recurring revenue (ARR)...