Vista’s annual operating profit was up 63%

Avatar: The Way of Water is now the third highest grossing movie of all time worldwide (Image: Getty)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Wed, 01 Mar 2023
Vista Group posted a $20.9 million annual net loss but its operating profit for calendar 2022 was up 63% as cinema attendance partly rebounded and as it continues to switch its software into a cloud-based subscription model.Vista’s bottom line loss compared to $9.9m loss the previous year while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to $10.6m versus $6.5m in 2021.Excluding expected credit loss provisions and foreign exchange movements, Ebitda was up 131%.Total revenue and annual recurring revenue (ARR)...
Health Free

Rob Campbell's sacking a blow for an exhausted health sector

Health leaders say the hardworking chair of Te Whatu Ora will be hard to replace.

Cécile Meier 12:26pm
News in Brief

Meridian first-half profit surges on strong hydro inflows

Meridian Energy had a strong first half after winter storms filled its southern hydro catchment at Lake Pukaki and boosted sales.

Pattrick Smellie 9:57am
Finance

Ryman rights trading ends on a sour note

The price of the rights fell as low as 7.5 cents on the last day of trading.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am