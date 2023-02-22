Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Vital reduces loss, reaffirms guidance

Staff reporters
Wed, 22 Feb 2023
Communications company Vital Limited has reported a $190,000 net loss for the first half of the 2023 financial year. In the same period last year, Vital recorded an $800,000 loss. The result of Vital's first half year under new chief executive Jason Bull includes a $380,000 after-tax lease adjustment, making the adjusted result for the period a $190,000 profit.The improvement was mostly driven by a 15% ($1.96 million) reduction in operating costs.Total services revenues declined by 14.3% to $14.15m on the same period in the previous fi...
Media

Static year for NZME, with digital as the bright spot

Digital returns improved but operational costs, in particular wages and salaries, took a bigger bite out of the media company. 

Brent Melville 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Transport

Ports of Auckland turnaround delivers buoyant results

The port has hiked its full-year profit forecast to as much as $45m after a strong first half.

Oliver Lewis 9:00am