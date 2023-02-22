Menu
Ebos lifts first-half net profit 30%

Jenny Ruth
Wed, 22 Feb 2023
Healthcare company Ebos lifted first-half profit 30%, reflecting both organic growth and contributions from acquisitions.The company’s net profit for the six months ended December rose to $132.2 million from $101.9m in the same six months a year earlier.Revenue was up 17% to $6.1 billion while the underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 39.3% to $289.3m. The human healthcare segment contributed a 37.6% increase in Ebitda with the LifeHealthcare business, purchased in May 2022 for $1.28b,...
Media

Static year for NZME, with digital as the bright spot

Digital returns improved but operational costs, in particular wages and salaries, took a bigger bite out of the media company. 

Brent Melville 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Transport

Ports of Auckland turnaround delivers buoyant results

The port has hiked its full-year profit forecast to as much as $45m after a strong first half.

Oliver Lewis 9:00am