Volpara recommends Korean takeover bid

Volpara CEO Teri Thomas. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 14 Dec 2023
Wellington-based, ASX-listed Volpara Technologies’ board is recommending a takeover by scheme of arrangement by a smaller player in the artificial intelligence sector, Lunit.Shares in the artificial intelligence (AI) software developer leaped from 78 Australian cents at the close yesterday to A$1.11, just shy of the Lunit offer of A$1.15 a share.The company specialises in the early detection of breast cancer and reported this year it was close to breakeven, before the announcement of a US Food and Drug Administration ruling that will driv...
Rate cuts might come sooner given weak economy
Economy

Rate cuts might come sooner given weak economy

The economy contracted 0.3% quarter on quarter in 3Q.

Rebecca Howard 3:00pm

PEP-backed Jarden/BNZ tie-up hungry for more

The deal creates a trans-Tasman powerhouse financial services firm. 

Paul McBeth 2:30pm
PEP-backed Jarden/BNZ tie-up hungry for more
Primary Sector

Milk production steady with fewer cows

The sector is producing more milk solids from fewer cows.

Rebecca Howard 2:15pm
Milk production steady with fewer cows

More Markets

Jarden sees higher risk from Fletcher pipe issue
Infrastructure

Jarden sees higher risk from Fletcher pipe issue

In October, Fletcher said BGC claims were “self-serving and sensationalist”.

Victoria Young 12:45pm
Watchdog puts Kalkine on notice over cold calls
Markets

Watchdog puts Kalkine on notice over cold calls

Company's sales pitches also fell foul of the FMA last year.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ's disease-free sheep stomachs key to Aroa's success
Markets

NZ's disease-free sheep stomachs key to Aroa's success

It may be listed in Australia, but Aroa gets a competitive edge being based in NZ.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ sharemarket rises as Auckland airport shares lift off
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket rises as Auckland airport shares lift off

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,475.77 points, up 93.19 points or 0.82%.

Graham Skellern 13 Dec 2023