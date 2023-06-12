Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

WasteCo raising capital from wholesale investors

WasteCo raising capital from wholesale investors
(Image: WasteCo)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 12 Jun 2023
New Zealand stock exchange-listed waste management company, WasteCo, is undertaking a share placement to selected NZ wholesale investors to raise capital.When the South Island-headquartered company listed via a reverse takeover on the NZX last year, it signalled it would be using the listing as a way to access capital to fund growth and acquisitions.Since joining the main board in December, it has acquired two businesses, Central Suction Cleaners, which is based in Nelson, and more recently, Cleanways.As part of the Cleanways deal, it bought Wa...
Agriculture emissions pricing should be delayed, says National
Primary Sector

Agriculture emissions pricing should be delayed, says National

The party would set up an independent board to set the emissions price.

Riley Kennedy 1:40pm
Finance

Revenue falls for NZ arm of Nutricia for third year

The company is owned by the global Danone Group.

Riley Kennedy 12:30pm
Revenue falls for NZ arm of Nutricia for third year
Property

Ruapehu season at stake as MBIE accused of backdoor deals

Iwi and stakeholders want the sale process "paused" until after the ski season.

Brent Melville 11:30am
Ruapehu season at stake as MBIE accused of backdoor deals